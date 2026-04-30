Billings police arrest man after shooting incident

BILLINGS - A 22-year-old man is in custody after a shooting incident in the Billings West End early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 3900 block of Olympic Boulevard just before 2 a.m., according to a social media post.

When they arrived, officers found evidence that shots had been fired.

While on scene, officers heard additional gunshots in the area.

Officers found the suspect nearby, but he initially refused to obey commands and resisted arrest.

He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on several felony charges.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public and no one was hurt.

