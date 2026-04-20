Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Billings police arrest 28-year-old man after reports of gunshots

Billings police arrest 28-year-old man after reports of downtown gunshots
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS - A 28-year-old man is in custody on Monday following reports of gunshots in Billings.

Billings police said the incident happened around the 1500 block of Broadwater Avenue just before midnight.

Officers spoke to several witnesses who reported hearing gunshots after the suspect left a business in the area.

After processing the scene, police located the man connected to the calls and arrested him.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident. Police said there is no current threat to the public.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader