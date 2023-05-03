Billings carnival fatal shooting victim identified

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who was shot and killed late Saturday at a Billings carnival.

Kian Manuel Banderas, 20 of Billings, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, the coroner's office said.

Banderas was shot at Berry's Cherries used car lot carnival off First Avenue North as the carnival was closing Saturday evening. Witnesses said a large group of juveniles, some of them wearing masks, chased Banderas as he was trying to flee the area in a car.

Police initially identified a person of interest as a 14-year-old boy, but no arrests have been made.

