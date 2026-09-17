Crews searching for boy missing while recreating on Clark's Fork near Fromberg

Search and rescue crews are searching the Clark’s Fork River just south of Fromberg Wednesday night for a 13-year-old boy who went missing while recreating on the river.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillen told MTN that witnesses saw the boy go underwater in the river, which does have some dangerous holes even when the river is not running high.

The boy, who was identified only as Ephraim in a post by the sheriff’s office, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and pink dinosaur shorts.

Dive crews are searching part of the river. An emergency drone and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter were also called out for the search.

The public is being asked to stay away from the river while the search for the boy continues.