Update: Neighbor recalls destructive Fourth of July house fire in Missoula

Update 4:00 p.m. July 5, 2026 — A Fourth of July house fire in Missoula sent multiple first responders to the Linda Vista neighborhood last night.

Eyewitnesses say it took only a minute before flames engulfed the home.

“There was flames just ripping outside the windows and curling around,” neighbor Erik Maurer told MTN. “It didn't look under control when I first came out.”

Neighbor recalls destructive Fourth of July house fire in Missoula

The Missoula Fire Department responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Maurer says he woke up to pounding on his door. The fire spread quickly, raising alarm among the neighborhood.

“It's a little startling to come out and realize it's so close to our house, so I wanted to move our cars, but because it was getting pretty hot and I didn't want one of our cars to blow up,” Maurer noted.

Crews respond to Missoula structure fire on the Fourth of July

Firefighters were on scene for several hours. On Sunday, a perimeter was placed around the home to keep the public out.

No injuries were reported.

Officials told MTN that the incident is still under investigation. An official cause of the fire has not been released.

Original story — The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Saturday night in the Linda Vista area near Logan Court and Christian Drive.

Officials have not released the official cause of the fire as of Sunday morning. A social media post by the City of Missoula Fire Department reminded residents that fireworks were prohibited in city limits.

There is no official word yet as to the full extent of the damage or if anyone was injured. Pictures shared with MTN showed significant damage to a house.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.