BILLINGS, Mont. — Across Billings, some of the city’s most dedicated Christmas decorators are once again spending their weekends stringing lights, programming displays and preparing to welcome thousands of visitors during the holiday season.

For several, it’s a decades-old tradition.

Watch Billings decorators put up lights:

Countless hours, thousands of lights: Billings decorators prepare massive holiday displays

At Bolt Christmas in the Heights, Mark Bolt is putting up close to 85,000 individual lights this year, the most the walk-through display has featured since it started in 2001.

“We thought it was pretty big 25 years ago, but it was nothing compared to what it is now,” Bolt said. “We just keep trying to grow a little bit each year.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Mark Bolt

Also in the Heights, Ken Kantorowicz has been building his Lights on Oasis display since 2008.

“I could have a pretty nice car,” said Kantorowicz, reflecting on the nearly $20,000 he has spent since the display started.

He estimates he spends close to $1,000 on decorations and upkeep annually.

His lights flicker to the music of a radio station that Kantorowicz manages from home.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Ken Kantorowicz untangles lights

“I actually have a radio transmitter in my house... I think it's a pretty cool deal,” he said. “I've done most of the programming myself; my son helps out quite a bit.”

The success of Lights on Oasis has convinced many of Kantorowicz’s neighbors to add their homes to the display too.

“We have about 13 houses now this year,” Kantorowicz said.

Across town on the West End, Ryan Cox is preparing Santa’s Wonderland at his home, where he expects close to half a million lights to shine this year.

“I love Christmas. Christmas is a whole way of life for me,” Cox said.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Ryan Cox

That passion has come with a sizable price tag. Cox estimates he has invested more than $50,000 in the display over the years.

“We rent a huge storage unit that's probably as long as this driveway,” Cox said. “It can be pretty spendy.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Santa's Wonderland

Behind the bright displays are also countless hours of work spent planning, untangling lights and setting everything up.

“It’s kind of like a job. You come out here and work for six or eight hours,” said Bolt, who starts setting up in September.

Last year decorators dealt with an additional challenge when wind gusts approaching 80 mph destroyed several displays across the city.

“We had stuff mangled and tangled all over the place,” said Bolt. “But we were only down for a day, and we got it back up and running.”

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At Santa’s Wonderland, Cox said the wind left permanent damage.

“We had a huge canopy that went over the top of the whole driveway. And the wind kind of destroyed a lot of that last year, so we're not doing that this year,” Cox said.

Despite the cost, long hours and unpredictable Montana weather, the decorators say the reaction from the community keeps them continuing the work year after year.

“People that came here as kids are now coming back with their kids,” Bolt said.

“The weekend before Christmas, the road is darn near packed both ways,” Kantorowicz said. “I really love it when all the kids come out and enjoy the lights.”

“I love to see children’s faces and just the excitement that they have throughout the holiday season,” Cox said.

Viewers can see Santa’s Wonderland and Lights on Oasis starting on Thanksgiving weekend.

Bolt Christmas is lighting up on Dec. 1. Their campfire and cookies night falls on Dec. 12, when the Bolt family plans to hand out hundreds of donated cookies.