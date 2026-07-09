Cortes Torres to return home to Bozeman after federal judge orders release from ICE detention

BOZEMAN — David Cortes Torres will soon return to his family in Bozeman after a federal judge ordered his release from ICE detention on Tuesday.

Cortes Torres was arrested by ICE on June 29 and held at a Helena facility. He has lived in Bozeman for the past three years, where he attended high school and has been helping care for his grandmother.

WATCH: FEDERAL JUDGE TO ICE - No criminal record ✓ Strong family ties ✓ Not a flight risk

Torres to return home to Bozeman after federal judge orders release from ICE detention

Federal Judge Brian Morris noted in his Tuesday decision that Cortes Torres had no prior criminal record, strong family ties and was not a flight risk.

Cortes Torres' attorney, Andres Haladay, said the ruling left his client's family overjoyed.

"I think that's putting it mildly. He's thrilled and thrilled to be getting back home to his family," Haladay said.

Cortes Torres' immigration proceedings are not over. Haladay said those proceedings will follow established procedures while Torres remains at home.

"He will still have to navigate the immigration process, which is an entirely separate proceeding, but the great news here is he'll be able to do that right as he goes about his life like tens of thousands of people were able to do before the current administration started arbitrarily detaining everyone," Haladay said.

Haladay said his firm learned about Cortes Torres through community members familiar with his situation. He also said there could be dozens of others in similar situations in Montana right now.

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