Construction begins at proposed Broadview data center site

BROADVIEW — Big machinery is moving dirt at the proposed site for a data center in Broadview, marking the first visible signs of construction at the location.

Construction crews were seen working on an access road and preparing for well pad construction on part of Quantica's 5,100 acres off Buffalo Trail between Mosdal Road and Supanik Road in Yellowstone County.

Residents say they received a postcard from Big Sky Digital Infrastructure telling them what to expect through late September. The work seen on Friday is scheduled to be completed in the middle of the month, with well drilling potentially beginning at the end of September.

Residents have been protesting the proposed data center, recently losing their fight to keep thousands of signatures they collected after county officials told the grassroots group Yellowstone Valley Voices that they missed the deadline to turn the signatures in in time to have the data center put to a vote in November.

MTN reached out to Quantica about the location and the work. A spokesman said the company is committed to providing regular updates, including about the site activity.

Related:

Quantica outlines proposed water usage for Broadview data center

Proposed AI data center near Broadview could use natural gas as a power source

https://www.ktvq.com/news/montana-news/quantica-seeking-to-boost-energy-capacity-at-broadview-data-center-site-to-7-235-mw