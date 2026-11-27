HARDIN — A 17-year-old is missing, and a community has gathered to find him.

Residents met earlier today at the Koyamas Pond just outside of Hardin to search for Gordon Birdinground. He went missing more than three days ago.

Searchers say they found his jacket near the pond, so they are focusing their efforts in this area.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating and is asking people to call in with any information.

https://app.dojmt.gov/apps/missingpersondatabase/MissingPersonDetails.php?id=47184

If you have information about this individual, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (406) 444-2800.

