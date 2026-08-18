ROSEBUD COUNTY — A Melstone rancher is recovering at the University of Utah Burn Center after sustaining severe burns while fighting a wildfire near north of Ingomar, and the ranching community is rallying around him.

Watch the full story below:

Community rallies around Montana rancher recovering from wildfire burns

Robert Newman helped battle a wildfire near Ingomar, which is between Melstone and Forsyth, on July 25 when strong winds suddenly shifted, causing the fire to turn unexpectedly. Newman suffered second-degree burns over 26% of his body, with third-degree burns to his hands, knees, and fingers.

"He has not weakened through this journey. Robert has had major medical obstacles since being here and is still in the burn ICU, but is fighting his way through it," his daughter, Steph Newman Watson, said in a statement to MTN.

Rosebud County spans a vast and rugged landscape.

"That's 5,049 square miles, except for the Northern Cheyenne Reservation," Fire Chief Rodney Dresbach said Tuesday.

Dresbach said crews had little rest this summer, particularly in July.

"July was very busy for us. We were very busy. Since the first of August, things have slowed down a little bit. A lot of that has to do with the thunderstorms coming through and the lightning," Dresbach said.

As Montana's fire season intensifies, Dresbach said engines are stationed across Rosebud County and ready to respond, with local ranchers playing a critical role in that effort.

"Those will be called first, and they make phone calls to the local ranchers, or the local ranchers see the smoke, and they start moving towards it," Dresbach said.

Dresbach said ranchers bring knowledge of the land that is difficult to replace.

"These ranchers in some of these areas know how to access it. I mean, there can be real challenges on accessing, all right, which road do we go in on? Which two-track do we take to get us closest to it, or do we end up going cross country for two miles and make our own trail?" Dresbach said.

"Whether it's the ranchers, the farmers, or that, they're an integral part of everything that happens," Dresbach said.

The community has also come together financially for Newman's recovery. At Miles City Livestock, a donated heifer was sold to help raise money for his medical expenses, bringing in $6,100.

Steph and Mandy said the support has been overwhelming and that they are incredibly grateful, adding it is amazing how many people love and care for Robert.

Click here to donate to Newman's recovery care.

In addition, a separate effort is underway to raise money to support the recovery of Travis Good, who rescued Newman from the flames.

Click here to donate to Good's recovery care.