JOLIET — A peach stand in Joliet has become a summer tradition — and the man behind it drives hundreds of miles every week to make it happen.

Arnie Lowman makes the trip to Palisades, Colorado, where the temperature and soil are just right to grow what he considers the perfect peach.

Watch "The Peach Guy" talk about his peaches:

Colorado peaches bring sweet summer tradition to Joliet fruit stand

"We go down to Colorado and get these peaches every Wednesday and bring them up Thursday," Lowman said Friday.

For decades, Lowman has made the journey to bring Colorado peaches to Montana, and the excitement has never worn off.

"I enjoy it. And I met a lot of people and a lot of friends, and I don't get very many bad reports on it," Lowman said.

The round trip is no small commitment — 12 hours down to Palisades and 12 hours back, with a trailer full of fruit.

"These are the best peaches you're going to get. Freshest peaches. They're wonderful," Lowman said.

Even after all that driving, the peaches don't last long once they arrive.

"We sell out every week. Sometimes it's by Saturday, but if it ain't, we go until we get them sold," Lowman said.

The stand stays busy enough that Lowman has brought in some extra help — his granddaughters, Layla and Emma.

"I think I've been coming out here since like first grade. Like, I wasn't really selling, but just hanging out with him," Emma said.

Lowman said the experience is about more than moving product.

"I'm training my granddaughters to work, to learn how to handle money," Lowman said.

For his granddaughters, the lessons go beyond the cash box.

"Sometimes we mess up quite a bit, but we learn our lessons and it helps us, like, develop," Emma said.

And for Lowman, the time spent working alongside family is what matters most.

"It's really a blessing to me to have my granddaughters here," Lowman said.

Peaches aren't the only draw at the stand. Lowman also brings in other regional favorites.

"We got also Flathead Cherries. We got some this week," Lowman said. "We have Olathe Corn from Olathe, Colorado, which is some of the best corn there," Lowman said.

Shoppers looking to stock up don't have to travel far. The stand is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Joliet, and Lowman also sets up at the Billings farmers market on Saturday mornings.