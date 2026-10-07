Collective bargaining agreement reached at Sibanye-Stillwater, strike over

JOHANNESBURG — A strike at the Stillwater East mine and Columbus metallurgical facilities that began on Sept. 3, 2026, has ended with the announcement of a new agreement that includes a wage increase for workers.

In a release, the company says employees are expected to return to work on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

The agreement calls for a wage increase of 4.5 percent in the first year, the greater of 3.5 percent or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the second and 3 percent or the CPI in the third year, and is effective retroactively from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2029.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.