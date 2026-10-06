BILLINGS— The City of Billings is considering increasing fines for drivers who park in an accessible parking space without a permit.

Billings City Council is reviewing a proposal that would change the fine from $100 to $250 for first-time violators.

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City of Billings considers upping fines for accessible parking violations

MTN spoke with Billings resident Zaiden Miller, whose mother is a disabled veteran, about this idea.

“It would definitely benefit the community for sure,” said Miller. “You see a lot of these people that are perfectly able to walk parking in these handicapped spots when there's people with wheelchairs, crutches...”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN News Zaiden Miller

The City of Billings Parking Division is bringing these proposed changes to city council Monday.

“It's just not right to park there even for a moment when there's somebody that's that needs it,” said Tracy Scott, the city’s parking manager.

Scott is proposing the increase in fines after the state changed regulations in the 2025 legislative session, requiring cities to charge between $150 to $250 for a first offense and between $250 to $500 for subsequent offenses.

“A place like Missoula— their first citation is $150,” said Scott. “If somebody gets a second citation, it's $250. And then, if they get a third or more, it's $500.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN News Tracy Scott

Scott is proposing to keep the fine at $250 for all citations in Billings.

The proposal also includes changes to how much a driver must accumulate in fines to receive a boot on their car.

Right now, $50 in unpaid fines after two weeks makes a car eligible for a boot. The proposal is asking to increase that threshold to $200.

Scott told MTN all these changes could go into effect in late November, if city council votes in favor of the proposal this month.