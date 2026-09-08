Child on e-scooter struck by vehicle in Billings Heights

BILLINGS — A child riding an e-scooter was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Wicks Lane and Nutter Boulevard in Billings Tuesday morning.

Billings police confirm the juvenile was on the way to school when they were hit by a driver around 7 a.m.

Police say the driver was cited for failing to yield. The child was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene reopened the area fairly quickly after the crash, and the crash team was not called out.

MTN heard from viewers about this incident who worry about kids on these powered wheels.

"Messaging needs to be heard by the community of the rise of the risk to accidents related to e-scooters and e-bikes and how e-scooter/e-bike accidents have actually risen. I pray that kid is ok," one viewer said.