BILLINGS — Montana drivers are finding some relief at the pump as gas prices fall ahead of holiday season travel.

AAA reports the average price of regular gasoline in Montana has fallen from $4.43 to $3.49 per gallon over the past month, almost a dollar difference.

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Cheaper Thanksgiving road trips? Gas prices fall ahead of holiday travel

Related: ‘Makes me want to scream’: Montana travelers frustrated with gas price hikes

Drivers such as Clinton Iron Jr. have noticed the prices going down.

“As a wildland firefighter, we just go around and notice all the gas prices,” Iron said. “I noticed that going in between states like Wyoming, Montana.”

Diesel prices have also declined but remain a costly expense for drivers. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of diesel in Montana has fallen from $6.17 to $5.83 in the past month.

Dennis Martin said filling his truck continues to take a significant portion of his budget.

“Diesel's at the part where it hurts your wallet,” Martin said.

He wants to see fuel prices fall faster.

“I'm retired. I'm on a fixed income. And filling up the cars at the house and this truck takes a big bite into it,” Martin said. “If Congress... (does) what they say they're going to do, it should bring it back down.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Dennis Martin

After months of fuel price hikes, there are several reasons why prices are starting to fall.

Related: Gas prices push Billings drivers to rethink how they fill up and what they drive

David Caltabian, a spokesperson with Montana AAA, said part of the reason is the season.

“We start to see the lowest gas prices of the year during this time of year because most gas stations by now have switched over to the winter blend that's cheaper than the summer blend,” Caltabiano said.

Demand also decreases in the winter.

“We don't have those crazy summer traveling schedules, so less people are filling up,” Caltabiano said.

Caltabiano said easing conflict in Iran is helping more oil tankers get through the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the global oil supply.

“We're starting to see the effects of some stabilizing factors with the global oil market,” he said.

The lower prices come as AAA expects more than 80 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving, meaning Montana drivers could see some relief on their holiday road trips.

Gas prices remain higher than a year ago, when Montana averaged at $3.01 per gallon of regular gas and $3.56 per gallon of diesel.