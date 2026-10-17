BILLINGS — First responders in Billings got an unexpected taste of the rodeo life Friday afternoon after a cattle trailer overturned near MetraPark.

See images from the scene below:

Cattle trailer rollover leads to unexpected roundup on Billings streets

Eighty-six head of cattle were in the trailer that overturned on First Avenue North and Main Street, bringing traffic in the area to a crawl.

Crews had to saw open the overturned trailer to get the cattle out, and some animals were able to escape. Help was called in to wrangle the cattle up and get them into a temporary pen.

“I’ve been here for about a half hour or so. I was stuck in traffic. It’s an absolute spectacle,” said Ian Furstenberg, who was watching at the scene. “I mean, the footage speaks for itself. You got the cows. You got Main Street blocked off. It is, it is, I guess—another day in Montana."

Officials told MTN that it didn't appear that any of the cattle were injured.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.