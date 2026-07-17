Butte sheriff warns of possible deadly illegal drug mixture

BUTTE — Butte-Silverbow Sheriff Ed Lester is warning the public about a possible deadly drug combination circulating in the area.

In a release, Lester stated that recent overdoses might be linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Police have not confirmed this connection yet, but are issuing the warning out of an abundance of caution.

In November 2024, Lester issued a similar public statement after Butte-Silver Bow County Law Enforcement saw six overdoses from a batch of fentanyl powder.

WATCH: Butte sheriff warns about fentanyl powder believed to be linked to overdoses (Nov. 13, 2024)

Butte sheriff warns about fentanyl powder believed to be linked to overdoses

The sheriff's office strongly discourages the use of any illegal drugs and wants people to know that any street drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination can be extremely dangerous and even fatal.

Law enforcement says anyone who suspects an opioid overdose should call 911 immediately. Signs of an overdose include:

Slowed or stopped breathing

Unresponsiveness or inability to wake up

Blue or gray lips and fingernails

Choking or gurgling sounds

Extreme drowsiness

If Narcan is available, police say it should be administered as soon as possible by following the instructions provided with the medication. Narcan can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can save a life.

Anyone who administers Narcan should continue to monitor the person and stay with them until emergency responders arrive.

State data indicates that overdose deaths in Butte are higher than state and even national averages, and while Montana has invested massive amounts of money in initiatives meant to help addicts, some Butte residents wonder why the services aren’t reaching those who need them in the Mining City.

WATCH: Butte families want to see more action as overdose deaths continue to plague the community

Butte parents demand answers after son's fentanyl overdose death amid city's addiction crisis

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