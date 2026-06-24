Butte law enforcement search for 5 missing people who left on fishing trip Tuesday night

BUTTE — Butte police are searching for a group of five males who went missing on a fishing trip.
The group left Butte around 6:30 Tuesday night and has not been heard from since.
The missing group includes 40-year-old Paul Klimpel and four minors: 16-year-old Landon Klimpel, 14-year-old Parker Klimpel, 12-year-old Pace Klimpel, and 10-year-old Knox Klimpel.
The group went fishing north of Butte. Searchers are looking in the Browns Gulch, American Gulch, and Flume Gulch areas, as well as near Bernice.
Several agencies are assisting Butte police with the search, including the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and 15-90 Search and Rescue.
The group was traveling in a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a black flatbed. The Montana license plate number is EGS-848.
Anyone who sees the truck or knows the group's whereabouts is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.