BILLINGS — The Montana State Bobcats are celebrating a big win over the Montana Grizzlies in the Brawl of the Wild, one of the biggest days in Montana college football. While thousands of fans packed the stands in Bozeman, fans were cheering on their teams from more than 100 miles away.

For decades, this game has divided a state — and brought fans together around one of Montana's biggest traditions.

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Brawl of the Wild brings Bobcats, Grizzlies rivalry to life for Billings fans

For Ian Furstenberg and Taylor Jensen, the Brawl of the Wild is bigger than one Saturday of football.

"It precedes us by generations, it's something that everyone looks forward to in Montana," Furstenberg said.

The rivalry is passed down through generations, and it still brings out plenty of passion.

"There's not many games that people get so passionate about, and so even across the country, I feel like it's one of the biggest rivalries out there as far as college football," Jensen said.

"This is the best time of the year in my opinion, you know? Go Cats," Jensen said. "A little bit of a snow game, we've got some football weather going on, I'm really excited," Furstenberg said.

But you don't have to grow up with the rivalry to get caught up in it. For Angie Deshaw, this was her first time watching the Griz take the field.

"Watching this amazing game of Griz Game of Grace, which is my first time, but I'm enjoying this" Deshaw said.

She's still learning the game, but she quickly figured out the most important part: pick a side and cheer.

"I would say cheering to a game that I don't understand very well so far. But these guys are really, you know, ruling it. So I'm having fun, too," Deshaw said.

The Cats and Griz could see each other again in the playoffs, giving fans the rare chance at two Brawls in one season.