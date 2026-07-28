Bobcat national championship team to visit White House

If you’re a Bobcat fan, Jan. 5, 2026, is a date to remember — the day a national championship was won.

Several months later, the celebration is still continuing.

The 2025 Bobcat national championship team is headed to Washington, D.C., for a visit to the White House.

Sources say they are expected to meet with President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning.

The visit comes just a week after President Trump welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to celebrate their back-to-back World Series titles.

As of now, no livestream of the event is planned. If that changes, updates will be provided.

