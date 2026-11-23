BILLINGS — As the cost of Thanksgiving dinner continues to climb, Billings-area veteran organizations are joining forces with volunteers and community donors to make sure veterans and their families have a holiday meal.

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Billings veterans organizations prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need

On Sunday, volunteers gathered at the Heights Albertsons to assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for Warrior Wishes Montana's 12th annual Vetsgiving event. Rows of boxes filled the area as volunteers worked together to pack turkeys, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, gravy, buns, and pies.

For Tori Allison, volunteering was a way to give back to a community that has touched her own family.

"My father served," Allison said. "And I thought this was a great way to give back."

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She said her son and former husband also served in the military, making the effort especially meaningful.

"Some of them need it. They don't have any food, you know, it helps them too," Allison said.

Dozens of volunteers, including members of Rollerz Only Car Club and Blessings and Backpacks, helped put the meals together.

Warrior Wishes Montana founder Miguel Gonzalez said the annual effort has grown significantly since it started in 2015 with 75 meals. This year, the organization expects to distribute 1,000 boxes, each designed to feed a family of four.

"When you take a look at, we're doing a thousand boxes, we're actually feeding 4,000 people," Gonzalez said.

Related: Warrior Wishes prepares 900 Thanksgiving meal boxes for veterans

The effort has a personal meaning for Gonzalez. While serving in Iraq in 2007, he missed a Thanksgiving meal because of circumstances at his deployment location.

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"I ended up eating a sleeve of crackers and a bottled water," Gonzalez said.

That experience stayed with him after returning home and eventually inspired him to start Vetsgiving.

"That's just something I kind of maintained in my mind,” he said. "I used that as a learning tool to be able to come home and help give those that are less fortunate, that can't make it to the DFAC, and provide them with a nice Thanksgiving meal."

Gonzalez said the organization wants to make receiving help as simple as possible, without requiring veterans to explain their financial situations.

"Not everybody's on the same playing field when it comes to be able to do Thanksgiving or Christmas," he said. "This just makes it a little easier."

Warrior Wishes distributes meals at locations in Billings, Laurel, Forsyth, Red Lodge, Hardin, and Roundup, with boxes available for pickup Tuesday.

“We're a bit prideful as veterans so we don't ask for help all the time," said Nicolas Weitman, the president of the organization. "For us to be able to continue doing that and making sure that the people aren't struggling, and they're getting Thanksgiving meals, it's been awesome for us."

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Across town, another group of veteran-focused organizations worked to provide meals through Mission Thanksgiving.

The Breakfast Exchange, Veterans Navigation Network, Adaptive Performance Center, and Dog Tag Buddies joined forces to prepare about 180 Thanksgiving boxes for veterans and their families.

The meals were distributed through a drive-up operation at Ace Hardware near Grand Avenue and 13th Street, where families could pick up their boxes Sunday and Monday.

Wade Austin, with the Breakfast Exchange and a retired Army National Guard veteran, said the effort has grown over its seven years. What started as Grateful Giving has developed into Mission Thanksgiving, bringing several organizations together to help fill a need in the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mission Thanksgiving.

"They aren't able to potentially provide a meal for their family for the holidays, and we didn't want that to fall through the cracks," Austin said. "We wouldn't be doing these things if we didn't have the freedoms that we have because of the people there that we're giving these things to."

While the organizations have expanded their efforts, the cost of putting meals together has also increased.

Warrior Wishes Montana said food costs have continued to climb over the past several years, and the organization spent more than $30,000 to put together this year's meals, or about $30 per box.

"Last couple of times we've done this, it's steadily gotten more and more expensive," Weitman said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported that the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 in 2026 was about $58.63, up 6% from 2025.

Community donations help both organizations offset those expenses, but Austin said providing food can also help veterans manage other household costs.

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"If we can fill a gap and it comes to a meal or something along those lines, now they can free up some money to go do other things or pay for their heating bills," Austin said.

He said veterans sometimes hesitate to seek assistance from traditional organizations, making veteran-led efforts especially important.

"A lot of times they don't want to go to other organizations because they're a little too proud," Austin said. "But if it's part of a veterans group, they're gonna feel a little bit more at home."

For Weitman, the work also provides a sense of purpose. After an injury at work forced him into retirement, he said volunteering gave him an opportunity to make a difference.

"What I do makes a difference in people's lives now, so it's very fulfilling," Weitman said.

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Both organizations say their work extends beyond Thanksgiving. Veterans may need help with food, housing, winter clothing, blankets, and other everyday necessities, and organizers encourage those struggling to reach out.

Gonzalez said veterans should not feel they have to navigate those challenges alone.

"Reach out. There's plenty of other veterans ... But you're not alone. Just please understand that we're here to help each other. That's what we were taught," he said. "It did take me a while to understand that, but now that I have, I would never, never give it up."