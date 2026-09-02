The first day of school is here for Billings students, and students at Beartooth Elementary School arrived Wednesday morning ready to learn and ready to dream.

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Billings students kick off new school year with big dreams

A red carpet welcomed kids to the building as a new school year got underway. For many students, the start of school also sparked a familiar question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

The answers ranged from the stage to the sky.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Beartooth Elementary School principal Ryan Truscott welcomes students on red carpet

"I want to be a dance teacher and an engineer," Maeve Reed said.

To connect aspiring students with those already living their dreams, MTN spoke with Chloe Barrera, a captain for the MSU Billings Cheer and Stunt Team, who teaches her teammates to dance.

"Definitely stay confident. Things are going to happen. It's just important that you stay very confident in yourself and your beliefs," Barrera said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Chloe Barrera refreshing dance material with upcoming jacket cheer team in preseason

Other students set their sights on the skies above Rocky Mountain College's aviation program.

"A pilot...somebody who flies a plane," Kanyon Fortner said.

Grace Stewart Kanyon Fortner speaks about his future career

Jake Olson, who is part of that program, had this to say to young dreamers:

"Work hard, keep your head up. It's a long row, but it's so rewarding, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Olson said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News RMC student Jake Olson in cockpit of flight simulator

Fifth grader Ava Ash said she wants to make a difference closer to home. She said she wants to be a NICU nurse or a doctor.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Ava Ash telling us what she wants to do when she grows up

Those words resonated with Dr. Mark Piedra at Billings Clinic, who offered his own advice for students just starting out.

"Never stop learning. Every day, there's something new to learn. It doesn't matter what it is. You learn it from school, your teachers, your friends, your family," Piedra said.

Piedra said he didn't know back when he was in fifth grade that he would end up where he is today.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Dr. Piedra speaks to us outside of Billings Clinic Emergency Room

Two students, Paisley and Katie, are celebrating their final year at Beartooth Elementary together, a milestone for a friendship that started in preschool.

"I've been with her since preschool," Paisley said.

Paisley Rutschke already knows what she wants to do with that future.

"I want to run my own pet rescue because my mom rescued my best friend as a dog," Rutschke said.

Veterinarian Kristopher Norris had some fitting advice for students like her.

"Just be always inquisitive. Work with animals early. Get to know them. And yeah, you'll do great," Norris said.