Nearly 3 inches of rain fell on Billings by Saturday afternoon, flooding basements, blocking streets, and forcing the cancellation of high school soccer games.

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Billings soaked by nearly 3 inches of rain, but not a total loss

High school soccer teams from Billings and surrounding areas were scheduled to play at Amend Park on Saturday. Fans arrived prepared, with boots and umbrellas in hand.

Alicia Hutzenbiler came to cheer on her daughter despite the downpour.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Alicia Hutzenbiler at Amend Park to support her daughter, who plays soccer.

"Watching soccer...rain or shine. We're out here supporting our teams," Hutzenbiler said.

She said the players were soaked well before the opening whistle.

"They're already soaked before the game starts, and they're just getting more and more soaked," Hutzenbiler said.

Hutzenbiler said there is almost no condition these athletes cannot push through.

"Lightning is bad for soccer, but otherwise, rain, snow, sleet, I mean, there's nothing they won't play in," Hutzenbiler said.

Shortly after speaking with her, several games were canceled due to the rain, according to Real Billings FC. These games included West High varsity girls and junior varsity boys, and Skyview High varsity girls and junior varsity boys. They were scheduled to start at 2pm, but were canceled due to between two and three inches of standing water on the turf.

At Veterans Park, where Little League baseball games are sometimes held, the rain had already claimed its territory.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Veterans Park Saturday afternoon.

Despite widespread concerns, major water damage has not been reported across the city, though some residents dealt with flooded basements and blocked streets.

Not everyone was unhappy about the weather. Taylor Buckingham works at Back 9 Lounge, a golf simulator on Billings' west end. She said bad weather tends to bring in a bigger crowd.

"If it's any rainy or a bad day out, usually people like to come here just to have fun, chill with their family or friends, and swing a couple golf clubs," Buckingham said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Taylor Buckingham speaks with us about rainy weather bringing in more golfers.

Back 9 offers a warmer, drier way for golf enthusiasts to enjoy the sport they love.

"People still want to enjoy golfing, if it's just nine holes or 18 holes," Buckingham said.

Buckingham said even regulars from outdoor courses have been stopping in to escape the harsh weather.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Heavy rain puddles on Miles Avenue and 7th St. W.

"I love going to Eagle Rock and love going to par three, and I still see some of the people who come here today," Buckingham said.

With Sept. 19–22 marking the final week of summer this year, the rain is ushering Billings into a new season.

