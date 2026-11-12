Billings welcomed more visitors this year than ever before, with about 2.8 million people traveling to Montana's largest city — and local businesses are reaping the benefits while also serving as part of the draw that brings people here.

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Billings sees record 2.8 million visitors as tourism spending climbs to $703 million

A Visit Billings survey shows 2.8 million people visited Billings, up from 2.6 million in the previous survey.

Those visitors also spent more money, totaling $703 million, up from $620 million.

Future Partners conducted the survey from August 2025 to July 2026 and here are some of its other findings:



$188.5 million spent at Billings restaurants

spent at Billings restaurants $184.9 million spent at local retailers

spent at local retailers 10,043 jobs supported by the visitor industry

supported by the visitor industry $25.5 million in tax revenue generated for Billings governments

in tax revenue generated for Billings governments 94.4% of surveyed visitors satisfied with their Billings experience

Shops like Music Villa on Broadway are among the businesses seeing the impact.

"We see new faces every day," said Jay Fuson, Music Villa general manager. "Some we haven't seen before. We have our regulars that are here as well, but the tourist traffic has been big. It's been big for us."

Fuson says more out-of-town people are coming into the shop, many of them tourists.

"Well, who doesn't like guitars?" Fuson asked. "I mean, come on, they're beautiful. They're wonderful, and in here you're surrounded by them."

Aly Eggart, the executive director of Visit Billings, says the hospitals, shopping and sports bring people to the biggest city in Montana.

"They're coming here not only to do business, but they're coming here to vacation and enjoy their trip," Eggart said. "It just really plays an important role in the quality of life for us, but also ensuring that we have a vibrant community."

Frae Everyday Goods noticed fewer tourists at its West End store, which is now closed, and more downtown.

"A lot of our local items make great takeaway items for tourists, and with our downtown footprint and the hotels being so close, lots of restaurants close, there's lots of walkability," Tiffany Miller O'Brien said.

Miller O'Brien owns Frey Everyday Goods, which subleases to six other businesses.

She says big events such as the Blue Angels and the Savannah Bananas baseball bring in more tourists.

"We definitely see an influx of customers and just creates more energy and creates kind of a fun environment," Miller O'Brien said.

The Clock Tower Inn saw more customers because of the big events, but owner Steve Wahrlick says Amend Park and concerts at Metra Park are also big draws.

"People come there for a host of reasons, you know, whether or not it's sports, medical, business," Wahrlich said.

Wahrlich, who also owns Stella's Kitchen & Bakery, has seen the increase and expects even more.

"Sports tourism will be huge for Billings over the next three to five years," Wahrlich said.

Eggart expects 3 million tourists to come to Billings in the next year.

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