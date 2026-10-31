Billings schools superintendent could see pay rise to $290,000 under proposed contract

BILLINGS — The superintendent of Billings School District 2, Dr. Erwin Garcia, could be looking at a 33 percent pay raise.

The SD2 school board met Friday to discuss a mid-year contract evaluation for the superintendent, who oversees the largest school district in the state.

The proposal is to increase his salary from $217,095 to $270,000 a year.

The agreement would also add another $20,000 in annual compensation but doesn't outline exactly what that is for. This would bring his total salary to $290,000 a year.

The new contract still has to be approved by the finance committee before going to the full school board for approval. The agreement would run for one year, through June 30, 2027.

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