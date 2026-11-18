Protesters in Billings called for more affordable housing and more options for people trying to get off the streets, as residents described rising rents and years-long waits for help finding a home.

Watch protesters take to the streets here:

Billings residents protest for affordable housing as rents climb and waitlists stretch for years

For Mariah Williams, the struggle is personal.

"I was in the Marines for four years. I've been homeless two years... the waiting list for housing is just crazy. I've been waiting two years," Williams said.

Williams isn't alone. Wesley Lewis says a house fire put him in the same position.

"We're all not out here just because we can't get jobs. You know, some of us just got a bad hand," Lewis said.

At the Rimrock Foundation, Chyrel Snediger says the need for housing is outpacing what's available.

"We're working on permanent supportive housing. That's absolutely been on the agenda for our community for the last several years," Snediger said.

Affordability is part of the squeeze. Nationwide, typical rent is roughly 36 percent higher than in 2020.

Organizer Bailey Desper took proposed solutions to city council — everything from the creation of new pathways to affordable housing to better access to mental health resources and public-private partnerships.

"All of these things are absolutely necessary to address... Is it realistic that we could do it tomorrow? Probably not... but it starts with these suggestions, and we build on it from there," Snediger said.

But Billings' affordability squeeze isn't only about finding a home. For some it's about staying in one.

"In 2020, I paid 283 for everything... We are now paying 800 dollars a month rent. And on top of that, we have to pay for water, a sewer hookup and our garbage," Golden Meadows resident Penny Brown said.

But leaving isn't simple. Brown and Nancy Moore own their homes, but not the land underneath them, and say they can't afford to move.

"We're up against a wall. Really bad right now. We need help," Moore said.

Different circumstances — but the same concern: a home that's financially out of reach.

"We need more resources than what we have now... Change is needed," Williams said.

