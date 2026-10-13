The 13-year-old boy, Chase Lantz, who was hit and killed by a vehicle more than two weeks ago, had a dream of becoming a New York City police officer.

On Monday night, his family had a chance to carry on his legacy with the Billings Police Department, making him an honorary officer.

Watch Chase Lantz honorary officer ceremony here:

Billings Police make 13-year old killed in accident an honorary officer

“Well, buddy, you got your wish, you're one of Billings' finest,” said Interim Chief Shawn Mayo. “Mom's right here with you. Welcome to the police department, Honorary Officer Chase Lantz."

Mayo helped Lantz’s family realize his dream.

“It's a whirlwind of emotions,” said Mariya Lantz, Chase’s Mom. “The tragedy that has happened to my son, obviously not a great thing, but what the community of Billings has done for my son and the honorary police officer and everything, that definitely makes me proud.”

Mariya Lantz and her children honored Chase at the Billings City Council meeting with the help of the Billings Police Department.

“I couldn't be happier to have the Billings Police Department behind me in every aspect,” Mariya Lantz said.

She says the idea of making her son an honorary officer came from the police department.

“It's an honor for us to be able to carry on his legacy with the PD,” said Sergeant Jeff Stovall.

Stovall says the accident on Grand Avenue near Rehberg Lane on Sept. 24 hit the officers especially hard.

“A tragedy like this with kids trying to get to school and things like that, something that you know is something that will stick with us forever,” Stovall said. “So we wanted to make sure that we honored Chase in a way that would honor him forever as well.”

The sergeant says he heard Chase wanted to be a big city police officer so he could help more people.

Lt. Casey Morgan from the New York City Police Department's Queens Child Abuse Squd, sent a letter to nMariya.

“By donating his organs and giving other people the chance to live, your child performed an act of service and selflessness that most people could not comprehend,” Morgan wrote. “Families will have more birthdays, more holidays, and more memories because of your son. ”

“Of course my mom heart cries,” Mariya Lantz said.

And Chief Mayo says Officer Lantz upheld the profession's values with his organ donations.

“Your watch may have never officially begun, but your legacy of service will live on forever,” Mayo said.

“It's just been a blessing for me as far as my son's legacy,” Mariya Lantz said.