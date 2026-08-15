Billings police investigating viral video of baby falling from stroller

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department released more information Friday about a recent social media post showing a baby falling out of a stroller.

The video, posted on Aug. 4, has surpassed 500,000 views. Police told MTN the man seen in the video was cooperative with investigators, explaining the baby was not his and that he was babysitting for friends.

Police were able to quickly confirm the baby was okay and was checked out by doctors.

The Billings Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

