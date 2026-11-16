BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department is moving its records to the cloud.

The Billings City Council will get an update on the project at Monday night's work session. City Councilman Mike Boyette says the police department's aging computer system and servers can't keep up with the changing data coming in, including the body camera footage officers are wearing. Those videos are currently burned to CDs, and Boyette says both police and Billings attorneys struggle to find needed documents.

Moving to the cloud comes at a big price — $3.3 million over the next five years.

Boyette said the police department has been slowly moving its records off the servers and testing the new software, which so far has worked quickly and efficiently.

The city says the money is something it will simply have to budget for, as Boyette said the department must modernize.