BILLINGS — Oasis Waterpark is asking for the public's help after a group of people allegedly broke into the property overnight, vandalized a van used for its youth mentoring program, and trespassed through the park.

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Billings Oasis Waterpark seeks public's help after overnight vandalism, break-in

Director of Operations Chuck Barthuly said employees discovered the damage Thursday morning after finding multiple windows smashed on a van used to transport children in Oasis' Park 2 Park mentoring program. The van is used to take children to activities throughout the community.

Barthuly said nothing of value was inside the vehicle, and nothing was stolen.

"I don't know if there was some motive to try to break in to see if there was something of value in there or if it was just straight-up vandalism," Barthuly said.

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After learning about the break-in, Barthuly reviewed the park's security cameras and found the incident extended beyond the damaged vehicle.

He said surveillance footage showed an estimated 10 to 15 teenagers climbing the fence and entering the waterpark after hours around midnight. The group appeared to walk throughout the property, with some appearing to swim in the pools and others climbing onto the park's Rip Break wave surfer attraction.

Barthuly said he is concerned both about the potential cost of any damage to the attraction and the safety risks of people using it after hours.

"Really kind of scares me because, first of all, I don't want them to hurt it or, you know, damage it in any way, which could be very expensive," he said. "And then I just don't want to see anybody get hurt”

Courtesy: Oasis Security footage shows a group of teenagers entering the waterpark.

The damage to the van alone could cost several thousand dollars to repair.

"The rock that they used actually damaged the door as well. It's probably totaled,” said Barthuly. "I mean, it's probably not worth as much as it's going to cost to get fixed."

Despite the vandalism, the park remained open Thursday, and normal operations were not affected.

Oasis has since shared security images and video on Facebook, asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact the Billings Police Department or send the park a private message.

Barthuly said the incident reflects a broader concern about vandalism in the community. He said his own vehicle was broken into at his home less than a week ago, and Oasis has dealt with break-ins in the past.

"We need to put a stop to this as soon as possible," Barthuly said. "Any of these break-ins and entries, this is just hard on our community."

Courtesy: Oasis

For 14 years, Oasis has served as a family recreation destination in the Billings Heights. In recent years, the facility has expanded to include its Rip Break wave surfer, basketball courts, a bicycle track and other amenities designed to give young people positive activities.

"Some of the comments on Facebook are, 'What are their parents doing at this time? What are they doing out at this time of the night? ... That's why we need things for our kids to do so that they don't act out in those ways,' and I totally agree with that," said Barthuly. "That's part of the reason why we built Rip Break. We want to have some amazing things for our teenagers to do that keeps them occupied, that gives them ways to expend that awesome, youthful energy."

Courtesy: Chuck Barthuly

Barthuly said he hopes those responsible are identified and held accountable.

"My hope is that we can catch them and hold them responsible and show them that there are consequences for their actions," he said. "Hopefully they won't do it again."