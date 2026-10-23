A new proposal for Dehler Park is in negotiations that could extend the Billings Mustangs' lease to seven years, giving the team and baseball fans long-term certainty after years of back-and-forth discussions.

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Billings Mustangs could land a 7-year Dehler Park lease, officials say

Back-and-forth discussions over a long-term contract with Dehler Park have been the topic of discussion since the team was offered a one-year contract by the city.

Related: City agrees to 1-year extension on Dehler Park lease with Billings Mustangs

The Mustangs and Dehler Park alike hold a special place in the hearts of many sports fans, like Cory Moore.

"I would say easily 90% of the games every year," Moore said.

Moore says his three sons were practically raised at the park.

"All of our kids were raised here. Our youngest son, I think he was two when we started going to the games and had season tickets," Moore said.

Cory Moore Cory Moore's family enjoying a Mustang's game at Dehler park.

When the team signed a short one-year lease with the city for Dehler Park, fans like Moore were left feeling stranded.

"I think any time you go from that year to year basis, it doesn't help because there's always that 'Are they going to leave? Are they going to stay?'" longtime sports fan Mitch Bohn said.

It was during a city planning meeting where some of those negotiations over a long-term deal came to life.

"The term would be seven years with a three one-year extensions," Gavin Woltjer said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News City planning meeting at City Hall Thursday.

Although Mustangs owner Dave Heller wasn't there, City Parks Director Gavin Woltjer says this new lease would benefit everyone involved.

"I would say we're getting a whole heck of a lot out of it because whereas MSUB, Legion High School, they were paying the mustangs. Now that all goes through us," Woltjer said.

But they still need final approval from all parties involved; the council, the city and the Mustangs.

"The goal with everything, and Mr. Heller is fully on board, is that we have all this ironed out by the first of the year," Woltjer said.

Under the Mustangs' new seven-year contract with the field, the team would also earn 100% of concessions revenue and most of the revenue from ticket sales.

"Scheduling of the events used to travel through the mustangs. It now travels through the city 100%," Woltjer said.

Billings should know soon, as a deal is expected by the first of the year, giving fans like Moore and his family hope that a special place will stick around longer.

"They're as much of Billings as anything is," Moore said.