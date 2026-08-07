BILLINGS — Billings officials are moving ahead with plans to replace the aging South Park Pool with a brand-new aquatic facility designed to serve families better while preserving one of the South Side's most treasured gathering places.

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Billings moves forward with plans for a new South Park Pool after decades of aging infrastructure

At Monday's work session, the Billings City Council approved moving forward with planning for a new pool using about $10.9 million in available funding, primarily from the South Billings Urban Renewal District's tax increment financing (TIF) district, along with grants. City leaders also plan to launch a capital campaign to raise additional funds to expand the project's amenities.

TIF money is calculated by measuring the change in an area's taxable value over a given amount of time, known as the increment. TIF funding can only be used for infrastructure improvements in blighted areas and must be approved by the Council.

The decision marks a significant milestone for South Park Pool, which at 112 years old is the oldest public pool still operating in Montana.

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"It's over 100 years old, 112 to be exact," Billings Parks and Recreation Superintendent Kory Thomson said. "The last renovation that was done here at South Park Pool was in 1993."

For decades, the pool has served as a summertime destination for South Side families, with generations learning to swim, cooling off on hot days and returning year after year. Residents like Judy Henderson, who visits several times a week with her granddaughter, say the pool remains an important neighborhood asset despite its age.

"It's just a nice pool to come to, and it's close to our home and very convenient," Henderson said. “I like the simpleness of it, but yeah, we're ready for an upgrade."

The pool also serves as a summer workplace for local students. For lifeguards Ben Chakos and Gauge Bornhoft, working at South Park has shown them how connected the neighborhood is and said they're excited to see the aging facility in the works to be replaced.

"Everybody knows everybody, and everybody is down to come to the pool and have a good time," Chakos said.

“I think an update to the building is very well needed. It's just so old," added Bornhoft.

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While the pool continues to draw large crowds each summer, Parks officials say keeping it operational has required years of temporary repairs.

"We've kind of band-aided together to keep this place open," Thomson said. "Our goal is to make sure we still have a safe aquatic experience."

Billings Parks and Recreation Director Gavin Woltjer told council members during a presentation of the pool's progress that those short-term repairs are no longer enough.

"We've seen this department come up with different stopgap measures to keep that pool functioning. Not one of these measures was ever intended to be a long-term solution," he stated. "... In all seriousness, we're getting close to having to, for safety reasons, no longer operate that facility.”

Although no final design has been selected, city officials said the goal is to build a modern aquatic facility that offers more than a traditional swimming pool.

A 2023 feasibility study explored several concepts for the site, including family-oriented features such as interactive water play areas, additional slides, and expanded recreational amenities. Thomson emphasized those concepts were not final designs but provide a starting point as planning moves forward.

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"We'll look to maximize those dollars to provide as much excitement and entertainment for kids and families as we can," Thomson said.

The city will now issue a request for proposals to hire a design firm that will develop plans for the facility. Officials say the design process is expected to take one to two years.

"What we want to do is really focus on how this new facility ties to the park," Thomson said. "We'll look at all those amenities and make sure there's a nice feel and a real nice flow to the park.”

Officials also hope to keep the current pool operating while the new facility is being built, though exactly how construction will be phased has not yet been determined.

The city currently has about $10.9 million available for the project, including the $10 million from the South Billings Urban Renewal District's TIF funds, $400,000 from the city's general fund, more than $171,000 in grant funding, and a pending $350,000 historic preservation grant through the Montana Department of Commerce.

Council members agreed the Parks Department should move forward using the available funding while pursuing additional private donations and sponsorships through a capital campaign. If fundraising is successful, additional amenities could be added during the project.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Raza Unida advisers Alyssia Nava and Britney Charles stand in front of the club's most recently completed mural, “Rooted in the South Side, Dreaming Under the Big Sky,” at South Park near the pool.

For many residents, the investment represents more than replacing aging infrastructure.

South Park has long served as the heart of the South Side, and community groups say improving the pool continues broader efforts to invest in the neighborhood.

“South Park is a heart of the South Side, and so with that comes the pool," said Alyssia Nava. "I feel like the South Side is sometimes really overlooked, and so I was just really excited."

Nava is an adviser for Raza Unida, a local youth leadership program that teaches students about Hispanic and Latino culture. The group has painted two murals over the past several years on a storage building next to the pool. Thomson said that building is expected to remain as part of the redevelopment.

“Our kids need it. It's well overdue, and so I'm just excited to see where we go with that," said Nava.

"Embracing the change is very important, and I think it's good for kids to see that as well," added adviser Britney Charles.