Billings man dies after being ejected from truck, run over by driver coming upon scene

BILLINGS — A 31-year-old man who was ejected from his truck and run over by a driver who came upon the scene in Billings last week has died.

Montana Highway Patrol confirmed the death of Elijah Ward, saying his Ford F-150 collided with a Billings police car around 2 a.m. last Thursday on Broadwater Avenue. No information has been released on how that incident happened or the condition of the Billings police officer.

Ward was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his truck onto Broadwater Avenue. A white Dodge Ram truck then ran him over. That driver fled the scene and has not been located.

Trooper Wyatt Duncan said investigators are collecting Ring camera footage from the area. Duncan said they are looking for a 2019-2023 Dodge Ram 2500 truck.

Ward's mother, Viola Rodriguez, said her son had recently relocated to Billings from Colorado to start a new position as a manager at a construction engineering and manufacturing company. He is survived by two children.

Montana Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to contact Duncan at 406-410-0157.