Billings Logan International Airport joins in new TSA program

For the first time in more than two decades, non-ticketed travelers can walk friends and family all the way to the gate at Billings Logan International Airport — and they no longer need a reason to do it.

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Billings Logan airport joins in new TSA program allowing non-ticketed pre-check members to walk travelers to gates

The new Gateside by TSA PreCheck program arrived at Billings Logan on Friday, bringing back the kind of send-offs and reunions that defined air travel before the September 11 attacks changed airport access forever.

"I know that there's been a demand for people to go with their friends and family members all the way to the gate and wait with them at the gate.

We've heard that message loud and clear," Jeff Roach, Director of Aviation and Transit for the City of Billings, said.

TSA launched the program on September 1 as a pilot project at 13 airports across the country, then expanded it to Billings after early results proved successful.

"TSA started the Gateside by TSA PreCheck program on September 1st as a pilot project at 13 airports, mostly in the eastern part of the country," Roach said.

Roach said the desire to be present at the gate — to watch someone board a plane or greet them as they land — is something people have been asking for.

"People do want to experience the airport post-security, but they also want to be with their friends and family members while they're waiting for their aircraft and see them off or greet them as they come onto the aircraft, off of the aircraft, into the airport," Roach said.

For LaRae Fritzler, a Billings resident of 33 years, the program brings back something she has missed for a long time.

"It was very personal. It hasn't been personal in a long time," Fritzler said.

What you need to know before you go

The program does not reduce airport security. Non-ticketed visitors still go through TSA screening.

To participate, visitors must hold TSA PreCheck status and register online at tsa.gov through the Gateside by TSA PreCheck webpage.

"You have to apply 24-72 hours in advance of coming through the gate...But now you don't have to have a specific reason to come through," Roach said.

Up to 50 non-ticketed visitors may enter per day, and each registered visitor may bring up to 6 additional people.

Guests can enter anytime the checkpoint is open, but everyone must be out of the secure area by 8 p.m.

Roach said the evening cutoff comes down to staffing.

"We have reduced staffing in the evening and so we have to clear the secure side of the terminal after 8pm," Roach said.

The program opens up more than just the gate. Once past security, non-ticketed guests can grab a meal, shop at the gift shop, or take in the airport's artwork — no flight required.

"Most people will come through because they want to see their friends or family members off on a flight or they want to greet them as they're coming in. But if somebody just wants to come in and enjoy a meal and watch aircrafts land while they're eating, they now can as long as they meet the requirements of the program," Roach said.

TSA has placed limits on what items may be carried through the screening checkpoint.

Visitors should contact their local TSA for specifics. Roach has one word of caution for anyone planning to participate.

"Particularly ensure that you don't have any firearms because we still see people bringing firearms into the passenger screening checkpoint... please be sure to check to make sure you're not carrying any of those prohibited items because we want you to have a great experience," Roach said.

His broader advice: plan ahead.

"As always, plan ahead. Make sure you understand all of the requirements for coming through the passenger screening checkpoint if you're going to partake in this process," Roach said.

The program is administered by TSA, not the airport. More information is available at tsa.gov.

"We're happy to support TSA's efforts to allow people to come beyond the checkpoint as long as they meet the proper requirements," Roach said.

For Fritzler, the change is 25 years in the making.

"I love it. I do. I'm glad they're going to do it," Fritzler said.

