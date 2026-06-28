BILLINGS — Indigenous history and storytelling took center stage this weekend as the Little Bighorn Film Festival brought Native voices to the forefront during the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

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Billings' Little Bighorn Film Festival honors Native history during 150th commemoration

Held Thursday night at the Northern Hotel and Friday and Saturday at the Art House Cinema and Pub in Billings, the festival featured 22 short films, documentaries, and feature films centered on the history, culture, and resilience of the Allied Tribes that fought in the 1876 battle. The event complemented anniversary activities at the Little Bighorn Battlefield and other commemorations across the region.

The Battle of the Little Bighorn, fought June 25-26, 1876, ended in a decisive victory for Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors over Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and the U.S. 7th Cavalry. For many tribal members, the anniversary is both a remembrance of their ancestors and an opportunity to share Indigenous perspectives often left out of history books.

"This film festival is designed to celebrate the resilience of the Allied Tribes and the survival of the Allied Tribes," said organizer Russell Brooks. "And to be able to boost Native pride, but also be very inclusive and to share accurate cultural education and historical education about the battle."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Sponsored by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, and several community partners, the festival included a red-carpet event, filmmaker presentations, live music, and awards recognizing Native filmmakers and contributors.

A lifetime achievement award was awarded to the family of Blackfeet actor Steve Reevis, known for his roles in Last of the Dogmen, Dances with Wolves, and Fargo, who passed away in 2017.

"Last night, we showed Last of the Dogmen, which we had local Cheyenne people that were a part of that film back in the mid-90s," said Brooks. "That was a really, really powerful, beautiful, kind of centerpiece to the festival last night.”

Alongside films focused on the battle itself, the lineup explored topics including bison restoration, tribal identity, and lesser-known chapters of Indigenous history.

Organizer Dr. Brooke Beaverheart Gondara said the event helped fill gaps in public understanding.

"I felt very good about the level of education that we're bringing to the community because there's just so much hidden history," Gondara said. "I overheard several people say, 'This wasn't taught to me in school, I didn't read this, I didn't know this,' so a very good opportunity to bring the real history to light in a perspective that's truly Indigenous and an Indigenous lens.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Organizers Russell Brooks and Dr. Brooke Beaverheart Gondara.

Organizers said they hope the festival becomes part of the lasting legacy of the 150th anniversary, helping preserve Native stories while inspiring future generations to carry them forward.

"While it's 150 years in our families, it's actually not that long ago," said Gondara. "I have a great-great-grandfather, two of them, that fought at the battle, and I remember my great-grandparents telling stories to my grandma and to my mother, and then that were passed on to me, that it's not that far removed in our history.”

"There were people at Little Bighorn that lost relatives in that massacre, and the emotions are very raw for them about that," added Brooks. "It's just been very educational and empowering and enlightening for everybody here, Native and non-Native.”