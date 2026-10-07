BILLINGS — Community members, advocates and local leaders gathered in Billings to address hate crimes and discuss ways to make the community safer and more welcoming for everyone.

Organizers say hate crimes often go unreported or are not identified as such, making it difficult to understand the true scope of the problem. The forum, held at the Billings Public Library, focused on educating the public, encouraging conversations and identifying gaps in how hate crimes are recognized and addressed.

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Billings forum brings community together to address hate crimes and build awareness

For Lita Pepion, the issue is deeply personal.

"I've been a victim on both sides," Pepion said Tuesday.

Pepion said she experienced discrimination growing up and later faced similar treatment outside of her community.

"I grew up on the reservation, but I was a very light-skinned Native," Pepion said. "I often got called a white girl. I got beat up for being a white girl. But then when I would leave, I would get the same kind of treatment."

Despite those experiences, Pepion said she refuses to respond to hate with hate.

"I've just decided that myself, I'm not going to hate anybody," Pepion said.

Recent incidents in Billings have kept the conversation at the forefront, including vandalism of a South Side mural and hate symbols etched into Mayflower Church in 2025.

Katie Harrison said those incidents motivated her to organize the community discussion.

"I want to work to change that," Harrison said. "I think everyone deserves to feel comfortable and safe in their home, in their neighborhood, in their community."

Harrison brought together residents, advocates and local leaders to discuss what constitutes a hate crime and what steps can be taken to improve responses when incidents occur.

"We need to fill those gaps," Harrison said. "And I think the way that we'll get there is by having these conversations."

Forum participants discussed a range of ideas, including additional training, increased public awareness and helping victims recognize when a crime may have been motivated by bias.

One concern raised during the conversation was that victims may not always realize they have experienced a hate crime.

"If a person is a victim of a crime and they themselves don't know that it's a hate crime, it would be helpful if the person receiving those phone calls could possibly identify that so they know to ask more questions," one participant said.

For Harrison, the goal is clear: create a community where everyone feels safe and supported.

"I just hope that our community can come up with solutions that will make that a possibility and make that a reality," Harrison said.

Pepion believes action starts with addressing issues as soon as they surface.

"When we identify problems, we step in right away instead of letting it go," she said.

As discussions continue, organizers hope increased awareness and community involvement will lead to meaningful solutions and help make Billings a place where all residents feel welcome.