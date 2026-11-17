Billings Family Service is ready for Thanksgiving, with pies, butter and nearly everything else in stock.

The one thing still needed: turkeys.

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Billings Family Service prepares for KTVQ's Turkey Tuesday to feed 1,200 families this Thanksgiving

That's where KTVQ's Turkey Tuesday comes into play.

The event, which starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday, will provide the turkeys for the bulk of the organization's Thanksgiving boxes.

Family Service and Master Lube will be up early to collect the donations.

The need has grown dramatically.

Family Service has almost doubled the number of families it helps, going from about 700 four years ago to 1,200 last year.

This year, the organization again hopes to help 1,200 families enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with the help of Turkey Tuesday.

Ryan Cremer, the executive director of Billings Family Service, said the goal is to collect 1,000 turkeys.

"Hopefully 1,000 turkeys to come in here so that we feel safe, that we can pass those out," Cremer said.

Cremer said the rest of the meal has already come together through donations.

"This is the most important thing that we can ask for to serve 1,200 families," Cremer said.

The rest of the dinner has already been donated, stuffing cranberries, peas, beans, corn, gravy, and then we'll put in potatoes with that," Cremer said.

"We'll have turkeys," Cremer said. "We'll have pies. We'll have butter. We'll have bakery. We'll have dairy."

Because for some families this is the only way that they can have Thanksgiving.

For many recipients, the gift is one they appreciate year after year.

"Oh, very much so, yeah, it's our Thanksgiving, our age and you're living on Social Security. It's wonderful," one recipient said last year.

The organization says demand for Thanksgiving and other meals is bigger this year.

"Food is obviously our number one program," said Kelsey Stark, Family Service development director. "We've seen about a 22 percent increase in the last two years for sure for food. And then our other programs have grown as well."

Stark enjoyed her first Turkey Tuesday last year.

"It was amazing to see the community come out and support our neighbors in need," Stark said.

The warehouse staff has already made room in the freezer for the turkeys, just one part of the Thanksgiving celebration.

"I make sure that no one goes hungry, so," Matt Hovan, Family Service warehouse operations director. "That's my main purpose in life is to make sure that doesn't happen. And we can provide that."

"We're a conduit between our donors and our clients, and this is one of those times where we really get to see that," said Cremer. "So I think it's fun. It's a great staff morale booster, I think as well."

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