Billings — For the first time since a November break-in, standoff and fire left their Billings home unlivable, Shawn Rasch is sharing how his family is picking up the pieces and finding support in the community around them.

Watch how the community is rallying behind the Rasch family below:

Billings family finds strength in community after fire damages home

For nearly 10 years, walking up to his house on Ninth Avenue North meant Shawn Rasch was walking home.

Now, weeks after a break-in, police standoff, and fire left the house unlivable, home looks much different for the Rasch family.

But Shawn says the damage visible from the street is only part of what his family is still recovering from.

Before Nov. 4, Shawn and his wife, Jennette "Nette" Rasch, were busy raising their three children and balancing school, work, art, music and the routines of everyday family life.

“Being a parent means you give up a lot of your free time and stuff like that,” Shawn said. “That becomes your identity.”

Grace Stewart/MTN News Community performer Shawn Rasch speaks with MTN about house fire and its impact on his children who were on-scene when it happened.

That routine was shattered when Shawn received a phone call from one of his children telling him a stranger had entered their home.

“My middle child was like, ‘Hey, Dad, someone’s in the house with knives,’” Shawn recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Are you safe?’”

The children escaped safely. An hours-long police standoff followed, during which a fire broke out inside the home. The damage left the house unlivable.

For Shawn, however, losing the use of the house is not the hardest part.

“It was a violation of my children’s home,” he said.

MTN NEWS A break-in and fire changed life for the Rasch family overnight, but an outpouring of support is helping them move forward.

As the family considers what eventually rebuilding could look like, Shawn is grappling with a question that goes beyond walls and possessions.

“Part of you is like, well, we can rebuild this home, but can we rebuild that safety?” he said.

The Rasch family's connection to Billings stretches well beyond their home.

Nette is an artist whose work includes a mural at Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum. Shawn grew up in the Billings area and has spent years involved in the local performing arts community, including opera and barbershop singing.

“I don’t consider myself a professional singer,” Shawn said. “I’m an amateur singer. I’m a community performer.”

Lucinda Butler, who has worked with Shawn through Rimrock Opera, described him as a calming presence among fellow performers.

“He’s very modest also,” Butler said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Steven and Lucinda Butler with Rimrock Opera speak about the Rasch family, from Shawn's opera talent, to Nette's art skills.

For Shawn, music has provided much more than an opportunity to perform.

“Music is one of the ways that I build that village that I have,” he said.

After the fire, Shawn discovered just how large that village had become.

Friends helped clear debris from the property. Others brought clothing and meals. A friend organized a GoFundMe, while acquaintances and even people the Rasches barely knew offered whatever help they could provide.

“We did not realize just how incredible our village was,” Shawn said.

The experience has put the family in an unfamiliar position. Shawn said giving to others, including through programs like Angel Trees, has long been part of their lives.

“We’ve always done Angel Trees and stuff,” he said, “and then this is the year that our kids need the Angel Tree.”

The Rasches are still waiting to learn what comes next for their house while working to maintain some sense of normalcy for their children.

For Shawn, moving forward doesn't mean forgetting what happened or expecting life to quickly return to what it was.

“I don’t think you really get over a situation like this,” he said. “You just get through it.”