Next month marks 36 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. Families in Billings say the city is becoming more accessible, but people living with disabilities still need more help finding jobs.

Listen to this Billings mom's story below:

Billings families say ADA work is not done as law nears 36th anniversary

Next month marks 36 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. The landmark legislation has opened doors for millions of Americans living with disabilities, but some families in Billings say there is still more work to be done.

Annette is a Billings mother whose son Kyle lives with nonverbal autism. She works with Eagle Mount, a local nonprofit that helps children and adults living with disabilities get out into the community and the outdoors. She said public interaction is critical for her son.

Annette said she has noticed tremendous strides in accessibility since the ADA has been in place.

"I do remember when we were younger, when he was younger... things weren't as accessible. But I see even Billings is trying...As a parent with a kiddo with a disability and working with individuals with disabilities, this act has made strides. But we continue to need more," said Bergendahl.

(WATCH: Billings families say ADA work is not done as law nears 36th anniversary)

Billings families say ADA work is not done as law nears 36th anniversary

One area where Annette said support is still lacking is vocational opportunities.

"The vocational part is a big part. I would love to have our son be employed. And we just don't have that vocational support," said Bergendahl.

She said people living with disabilities want the same sense of purpose as anyone else.

Another Billings mother, Stacey Booth, worked with local vocational rehabilitation centers to help her daughter Emma, who is on the autism spectrum. Emma now works at a movie theater in town, which allows her to be more involved in the community and maintain her own independence.

Stacey Booth Emma working the concessions at the theater

Annette said that kind of community involvement makes a difference.

"When we have more community involvement, we have people are recognizing more individuals with disabilities," Bergendahl said.

She said greater accessibility is central to the original goal of the ADA, giving everyone the chance to make a bigger impact.

"That's huge. That is huge. When you have that accessibility, we have the opportunity to get out there," said Bergendahl.

