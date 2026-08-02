BILLINGS — Nine designers took to the runway Saturday afternoon at Craft Local in Billings, showcasing one-of-a-kind looks made from at least 90 percent recycled materials and paper at the inaugural Billings Paper Fashion Show.

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Billings designers turn trash into wearable art at inaugural paper fashion show

Organizer Tia Tarka, a geologist and Miss Montana 2027 candidate, brought the concept to Billings after participating in the Denver Paper Fashion Show. She collaborated with SustainaBillings founder Katie Harrison to make the local event a reality.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"I ended up falling in love with it. We do it as often as we can, and they changed it to be a bi-annual show, and I miss it," said Tarka. "I kind of was like, let's bring it to Billings and make it annual again."

Tarka made her own dress for the show from magazines and hot glue, a process that took over 72 hours to complete. She hopes the event encourages people to see everyday materials in a new way and reimagine what might otherwise end up in the trash.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Organizer Tia Tarka

"For me, it's just exciting because it's an art form. I like the idea of using recycled paper because it's either going to go in the trash or you can make something fun with it," she said. "We do have some people who even use this as a way to get into the art world a little deeper."

Beyond the fashion, the event also gave back to the community, collecting nonperishable food donations for Family Service.

"We're just predominantly using art as a way to help bring our neighbors together," Tarka said.