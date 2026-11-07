BILLINGS — A new Billings studio is turning home design ideas into something people can actually see and touch. After years of planning, the owner is finally opening the doors to a dream of her own at Made for Home.

For Jessica Hannesson, entrepreneurship started long before the space ever did.

Watch the full story of Made for Home below:

Billings designer opens new studio after years of planning the dream

"My parents owned a tire and convenience store in Glendive. And I worked there when I was in high school. And I just learned what it's kind of like to be an entrepreneur," Hannesson said Saturday.

That lesson stuck. And years later, Hannesson put a goal down on paper.

"I wrote in three to five years, I want to have a headquarters for Hannesson Home and Made For Home to be together," Hannesson said.

Now, she can walk through it. On Billings' West End, that idea has become a home base for her design work.

"We are an interior design firm that does cabinetry and full-service design," Hannesson said.

But Hannesson says the work goes beyond choosing what looks good. It's also about figuring out how a space will actually come together.

"We are very architectural based with how we do our plans and how we create the roadmap for our subcontractors and contractors to follow," Hannesson said.

And lately, she says more of those plans start with what homeowners already have.

"I would say right now the market, they are loving to do remodels. I mean, it's, it's a great time, especially if they're sitting at a really good spot financially with the home," Hannesson said. "We take on probably anywhere from like 150 to 200 houses a year."

As the work grew, so did the recognition. Hannesson was nominated for HGTV's Designer of the Year, news she says took a moment to sink in.

"I just was crying. And then I was dancing. And then I was excited," Hannesson said. "It was just, it felt like such an honor to even be recognized on there."

But for her mom, Missy Berg, the milestone isn't just the recognition. It's seeing something Hannesson talked about for years finally take shape.

"It's kind of surreal in a way. She's had this dream for quite a few years, and it's been just awesome to see. She works very hard, and she just is so talented," Berg said.

From working in her parents' store in Glendive to opening the doors to a place of her own, Hannesson says the reward is watching an idea grow into something real.

"To see something that you've like, love and nurtured and see it grow. And just to kind of have that control of creating something and having a standard and standing behind it," Hannesson said.