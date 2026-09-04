Graffiti covering portions of the Billings Rimrocks has prompted city officials to develop a cleanup and prevention plan, frustrating homeowners who pay a premium to live near one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

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Billings city officials plan to tackle Rimrock graffiti problem

A single-family home in the area averages over half a million dollars, according to Montana real estate brokers in 2026. For residents like Karla Carr, who has lived on Mulberry Drive for more than 4 years, the graffiti is a daily disappointment visible from her backyard.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Karla Carr speaks about graffiti problem on rims

"It's ugly. It's just ugly. And it takes away the gorgeous,(...) majestic feel of the rims," Carr said.

Carr said the Rimrocks are vital to her sense of place in the city.

"It's how I know north from south," Carr said.

Code enforcement, Billings Parks and Recreation, and the Billings Fire Department hope to have a solution in place by early next week.

Interim City Administrator Kevin Iffland said two immediate cleanup options are on the table.

"One is just sandblasting the area, but then deteriorates the rim rocks, and the other is painting over it with a similar color as the rim rocks," Iffland said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Kevin Iffland speaks on Billings graffiti solution

But Iffland said the city is focused on more than a quick fix.

"What can we do to try to prevent these instead of just cleaning," Iffland said.

One potential prevention measure could affect hikers who regularly access the Rimrocks.

"Can we...deny access better to some of these areas, so people can't get into them so easily," Iffland said.

Restricting access is not the only tool available. The city also has a reward program in place.

"We've...got the reward system in place also for those preventative measures," Iffland said.

The city offers up to $500 for information leading to a graffiti-related arrest. The program launched in 2025, and officials hope more residents will use it to help reduce graffiti.

Grace Stewart/MTN News View of rimrock graffiti from the street

Carr said she is counting on the city to step up.

"I'm hoping somebody will actually do something," Carr said.

