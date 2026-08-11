The Billings City Council has voted in favor of a new affordable housing development along Sixth Avenue North.

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Billings City Council gives go ahead for large affordable housing development

The city agreed to provide $1.5 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) funding over five years to help cover eligible redevelopment costs, including property acquisition for the North Park Apartments.

The project will redevelop two long-vacant parcels that have sat underused for decades.

A warehouse currently on the property will be demolished to make way for the new development.

Russ Riesinger

The project will include 152 deed-restricted affordable housing units for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income.

Planned amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, playground, a dog park, walking paths, and private balconies or patios for residents.

Because of the site’s industrial history, environmental cleanup and preparation work will take place before construction begins.

The developer, Devco Residential Group, told council that it plans to break ground in November.