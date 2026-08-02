BILLINGS—Billings First Congregational Church has received a plaque outside its doors, marking its addition to the National Register of Historic Places.

Congregation members unveiled the new plaque Friday morning. It is the first church in Yellowstone County to receive the federal recognition, which adds it to a list of places eligible for federal preservation grants.

Watch the report:

Billings church unveils plaque marking historic significance

Historian Nathan Sonnenschein said the recognition is the culmination of two years of research.

"Took some time but we're so excited," said Sonnenschein. "This has really been an opportunity for us as a church to revisit our past and be inspired.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Nathan Sonnenschein

Sonnenschein showed MTN several photographs of the original building on the property, which was constructed in 1883. It was the first church built in Billings and has undergone reconstruction and expansion several times.

"The older portion of the building that exists now dates from the 1920s. So, that was an expansion of the old church," he said.

Courtesy of Billings First Congregational Church Photograph of 1883 building

The newest portion, the chapel, was built in 1957.

"We're an important part of the history of this city," said senior pastor Lisa Harmon. “To have made it through the state level, made it through the federal level, and be named on the National Register of Historic Places, it's huge for us.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Current chapel, built in 1957

The church became the 49th place in Yellowstone County to join the National Register of Historic Places, going on the list in December.

Other buildings on that list include Moss Mansion, Northern Hotel and the Babcock Theatre.

Harmon and Sonnenschein told MTN they enjoy learning about the history of the church, but want to continue focusing the church's present mission.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Lisa Harmon

"I think people, a lot of people, support our church," said Harmon. "They don't go to our church necessarily, but they want to see this church thrive. They know how important it is to the very vast amount of people that we serve."

"As we look toward the past, we also look toward the present, especially looking at our first church resiliency project and saying, what more can we do? How else can we serve not only the church, but really the community and the city?" added Sonnenschein.

The Resiliency Project, a $7 million fundraising initiative, is raising money to update the church's fire sprinklers, HVAC system and ADA accessibility.

You can find more details about the project here.