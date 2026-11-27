BILLINGS, Mont. — Before the sun came up Friday, shoppers were already lined up outside Billings stores, trading hours of sleep for a chance to stretch their holiday dollars during Black Friday.

Watch what Black Friday customers had to say below:

Billings Black Friday shoppers trade sleep for savings as prices rise

At Lowe’s, the doors opened at 6 a.m., but some shoppers had been waiting since the night before.

Robbie and Joey Hurt arrived at midnight and still found themselves near the back of the line.

“We came at midnight, and we were at the end of the line,” they said. “The person who got here first, they were there at 9 p.m.”

The wait came with the possibility of a payoff. The first 50 shoppers at Lowe’s received buckets containing up to $100 worth of tools, along with a chance to win an appliance prize.

For Robbie and Joey, getting a ticket made the six-hour wait worthwhile.

“The feeling of getting a ticket is really nice, because you feel like you did it,” they said. “It was worth it.”

Grace Stewart/MTN News Robbie and Joey Hurt wait outside Lowe's on Billings Westend in the wee hours of the morning for Black Friday savings.

They weren’t the only shoppers willing to sacrifice sleep for savings.

Bobby Garcia, the first in line from 9 p.m. the night before, said discounts of up to 50% were enough to get him out early.

“I’m good with that,” Garcia said.

Sara Bennett and her family were also starting a long morning of shopping. At their first stop alone, they said they saved $23, with “quite a few” more stores still ahead.

But behind the doorbusters and holiday tradition is a concern shoppers say has become difficult to ignore: their money doesn't seem to stretch as far as it once did.

The difference adds up quickly when families are buying food, gifts and other holiday necessities.

For Robbie and Joey, the higher prices are hard to miss.

“Everything,” they said when asked what they had noticed costing more.

One example that stood out to them was a TV.

“A couple years ago, I got a TV for $180, and they’re selling that this year for $320,” they said. “It’s the same TV.”

The Bennetts said the squeeze is showing up even before they get to their Christmas lists.

“I think food is definitely more expensive,” Bennett said. “But there’s still some good deals.”

That push and pull was evident throughout Black Friday morning: higher everyday expenses putting pressure on household budgets while deep discounts offered shoppers an opportunity to make their money go a little further.

“Anytime we can catch 50% off or even 25% off, we’re doing good,” Garcia said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Bobby Garcia and his family are among first customers waiting outside when Lowe's doors open Black Friday morning.

But for Robbie and Joey, spending six hours outside Lowe’s wasn’t only about what they could bring home.

“We really just came to hang out,” they said. “Nobody has lines anymore. I feel like the doorbusters are always really fun.”

After an overnight wait, the free tools may have been the deal. But for Robbie and Joey, the time together was the part they couldn’t put a price on.