Big Horn Academy Middle School mourns 8th-grade student killed in side-by-side crash in Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. — An 8th-grade boy at Big Horn Academy Middle School in Hardin died Monday in a crash involving a side-by-side, also known as a UTV, school officials confirmed, prompting grief across the school community.

Counselors were at the school Tuesday to help students and staff process the loss of the middle schooler.

The school district shared a message on Facebook announcing that it had lost a student.

At the family's request, the child's name is not being released at this time.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating the crash.

