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Beartooth Pass to close Friday in advance of coming snowstorm

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NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Work on Beartooth Pass in the spring of 2026
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If you want to get one last summer drive on Beartooth Pass, you better hurry.

The Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation announced that the pass will close early on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in anticipation of the weekend's snowstorm.

Wyoming transportation officials indicated on social media that the pass could reopen next week, depending on weather conditions.

The pass will close for the season Oct. 13.

Beartooth traditionally reopens in May before the Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.

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