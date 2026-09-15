ABSAROKEE — Bears are becoming a more frequent sight in Absarokee, prompting Montana wildlife officials to remind residents to secure their garbage and take other precautions as bears search for food ahead of winter.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recently warned residents about numerous bear sightings in the community. The reports come as other Montana communities, including Red Lodge and Billings, have dealt with increased bear activity this year.

Watch the full story below:

Bear sightings increase in Absarokee as food shortages push wildlife into town

For some Absarokee residents, seeing a bear is nothing new. Samuel Siegfried, who has lived in town for more than 20 years, said its proximity to the Beartooth Mountains and rural setting make wildlife encounters part of everyday life.

“You got turkeys and several deer,” Siegfried said. “But I’ve had bears over the years. I've had one kill a deer in my yard and drag it off."

Just last week, a small black bear crossed Siegfried’s driveway and was captured on his security cameras.

Samuel Siegfried

"He was real small, so he probably just left his momma and was wandering around town," he said. "Didn't get in the garbage, nothing, just sniffed my wife's car and walked off."

Threads on Facebook show additional sightings within the past month, and video captured one bear lurking in a resident's driveway.

“Some people panic when it comes to bears,” Siegfried said. “But leave them alone. They leave you alone.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Samuel Siegfried says he has seen many bears over his years living in Absarokee.

Karen and Jack Robbins, lifelong Absarokee residents, said they have heard about the recent sightings but have not personally encountered a bear.

“We’ve heard about them, but we haven’t seen them,” Karen Robbins said.

"This time of year is a little more because they're looking for berries and stuff until they're in town a little bit more," Jack Robbins said.

FWP officials said the increase is tied in part to the lack of natural food for bears.

A late frost this year affected natural food sources such as berries and apples in parts of Montana, according to FWP. With fewer calories available in the mountains and other natural habitat, bears are searching farther afield for something to eat.

Josh Boyce

“It’s really just kind of an act of desperation for these bears, to try to make sure that they’re still getting the food because they’re not able to find it from those food sources that are more natural to them,” FWP communications manager Chrissy Webb told MTN last week.

The timing also coincides with the period before hibernation when bears are actively searching for food. That can bring bears into closer contact with people, particularly when human-provided food is easier to find than natural sources.

“There’s nothing in the mountains, it sounds like. No berries or anything,” Karen Robbins said. “They’re coming down here where they can feed on your garbage, and people don’t seem to be putting their garbage away so that they can’t get into it.”

FWP officials said residents can reduce the chances of attracting a bear by eliminating potential food sources around their homes.

FWP/Facebook

Residents are encouraged to keep garbage bins secured and stored inside a secured structure, clean outdoor grilling and eating areas after use, avoid using bird feeders from March 1 to Dec. 15, and avoid feeding wildlife.

The agency also said if a bear comes onto a property, haze it away using appropriate methods, such as loud noises, paintball guns, or bear spray, while maintaining a safe distance, and report any sightings to FWP.

Siegfried said he does his best to keep his garbage secured, although bears can be persistent.

“Most of my cans are lidded and closed, and I usually put bungee cords over them,” he said. “But sometimes it stops them. Sometimes it don’t.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Residents should also remember that a bear that finds food around a home can learn to associate people with an easy meal. That can increase the likelihood of the bear returning and potentially becoming more aggressive.

Despite the recent sightings, some Absarokee residents said they are not particularly worried. For longtime residents, living alongside wildlife is simply part of life in Montana.

“No, they don’t bother us at all. We’re not worried about them,” Jack Robbins said.

“They’re cute little things to watch,” added Karen Robbins. “As long as they’re on the other side of the fence.”

Charlene Peterson Bear sighting near Absarokee from 2025.

“Go out there and pick your garbage up and then just haul it away,” Siegfried said. “Just leave them alone.”