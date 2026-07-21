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Authorities seeking driver of semi truck suspect in hit-and-run of construction worker near Jordan

semi hit and run.jpg
courtesy of Montana Highway Patrol
semi hit and run.jpg
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The Montana Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help finding the driver of a semi-truck that allegedly struck and injured a road worker and drove off on Highway 200 east of Jordan Tuesday morning.

The semi drove through a roundabout near the intersection with Montana Highway 24 at 5:18 a.m., then allegedly struck the worker around 6:25 a.m. near Flowing Wells Road, according to the highway patrol.

The worker was seriously injured, according to the highway patrol.

The vehicle is described as:
• Gray semi-truck with a silver grille guard
• Yellow oversized load
• Black mud flaps with a red circle logo and white “Dorsen” lettering
• Oversize load banner tied together in the middle
• White trailer plate
• No front license plate; paper temporary tag displayed in the windshield

If you recognize this truck or have any information that may help identify the driver, please contact Trooper Harlee Berg at 406-324-0258.

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