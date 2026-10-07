Authorities free moose trapped in skate park in Red Lodge

Authorities are working to free and relocate a moose that was trapped inside the skate park in downtown Red Lodge Wednesday afternoon.

Red Lodge police sent a notice asking the public to stay clear of the area of the park near 10th Street West and North Villard Avenue.

The moose was stuck inside one of the bowls used by skaters.

Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tranquilized the moose, then managed to free it from the bowl around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.